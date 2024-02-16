Bianca Belair does not want to be disrespected.

During an interview with Ring The Belle the EST spoke about a fan theory that WWE adds sound to hair whips when in matches. Not only does the former multi-time women’s champion state that it is untrue, but reminds the WWE Universe that her hair leaves scars on her opponents.

No, I see that sometimes people think that they add noise to it. No, they don’t. It leaves a scar. People thought like, ‘Is that makeup?’ No, it’s real. What are y’all talking about?

Belair, along with her husband Montez Ford, are currently the subject of the new Hulu reality series Love & WWE.

