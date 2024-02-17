WWE SmackDown Results 2/16/24

The Delta Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

First Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens applies a side headlock. Mysterio reverses the hold. Owens whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio runs into Owens. Owens ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Owens drops Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Owens tells Mysterio to bring it. Owens blocks a boot from Mysterio. Owens kicks Mysterio in the gut. Owens grabs a side headlock. Mysterio whips Owens across the ring. Owens pulls Mysterio down to the mat. Mysterio drops down on the canvas. Mysterio leapfrogs over Owens. Owens with a deep arm-drag. Mysterio scurries out of the ring. Mysterio with a toe kick. Mysterio applies a side headlock. Owens whips Mysterio across the ring. Owens drops down on the canvas. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Owens. Mysterio with a Hurricanrana. Mysterio with a deep arm-drag. Mysterio dropkicks Owens. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Owens with a running clothesline. Owens clotheslines Mysterio over the top rope.

Mysterio avoids The Suicide Dive. Mysterio pulls Owens out of the ring. Mysterio repeatedly slams Owens head on the ring apron. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Owens gets distracted by R-Truth. Mysterio with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Mysterio slams Owens head on the announce table. Mysterio throws Owens into the steel ring steps. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio with The SitOut Rear Mat Slam for a two count. Owens and Mysterio are trading back and forth shots. Owens with forearm shivers.

Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Mysterio in the ribs. Owens with a short-arm clothesline. Owens with repeated headbutts. Owens repeatedly stomps on Mysterio’s chest. Owens with a running clothesline. Owens with a Running Senton Splash on the floor. Owens rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Owens hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Owens with The Frog Splash for a two count. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio drops Owens with The X-Factor for a two count. Three Amigos Exchange. Mysterio with The DDT for a two count. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Owens ducks out of the way. Owens lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Mysterio blocks The Stunner. Mysterio SuperKicks Owens. Mysterio nails Owens with The 619 for a two count. Mysterio tells Truth to grab a steel chair. Truth decides to sit on the chair. Owens ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Owens SuperKicks Mysterio. Owens connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kevin Owens via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Drew McIntyre. There’s only one superstar who needs to win this Elimination Chamber Match. It’s for Raw. He’s calling himself the savior of WrestleMania. Four years ago, he had his moment stolen away from him. LA Knight interrupts the conversation. McIntyre can have another moment stolen from him courtesy of the man they call the mega-star, LA Knight. McIntyre sees right through Knight, even with all of his bravado. He calls Knight insecure, and he should be because when the bell rings, that’s when he’s going to lose. If you don’t produce results, the fans will turn on you. Knight appreciates McIntyre’s advice, but he hasn’t been a champion since he’s joined WWE. He flaunts that brand new t-shirt a lot, but there’s room left for one more name on that tombstone. DM Hunk can join CM Punk in the grave. McIntyre is getting tired of Knight’s jokes. Both guys had to be separated by the referees.

– We see Roman Reigns arrive to the arena. He gives Jimmy Uso a big hug.

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate. How are they planning to defeat The Judgment Day at The Elimination Chamber? Things are going great right now for British Strong Style. There’s only one thing left to do, and that’s to walk out of Perth with the tag team titles. It’s music to Tyler’s ears. Dominik Mysterio interrupts the conversation and says that they can’t beat any members of The Judgment Day. Tyler suggests that they should have a match next week to test out that theory. It would be them versus Dominik and R-Truth. Dominik says that Truth is not part of The Judgment Day.

Second Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega w/The LWO In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stratton shoves Vega. Stratton flexes her muscles. Strong lockup. Stratton with a waist lock go-behind. Stratton backs Vega into the turnbuckles. Vega decks Stratton with a back elbow smash. Vega with a Headscissors Takeover. Stratton drives her knee into the midsection of Vega. Stratton bodyslams Vega. Vega avoids The Running Double Foot Stomp. Vega sweeps out the legs of Stratton. Vega sends Stratton to the ring apron. Vega with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vega sends Stratton face first into the apron. Vega with a Twisting Arm-Drag. Vega lands The Orihara MoonSault. Vega plays to the crowd. Vega gets distracted by Legado Del Fantasma. Stratton regains control of the match during the commercial break. Stratton applies a rear chin lock. Vega with forearm shivers. Stratton answers with The Kitchen Sink.

Stratton goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Vega counters with a JawBreaker. Vega ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Vega with a diving clothesline. Vega with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stratton avoids The 619. Vega drops Stratton with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Vega with clubbing blows to Stratton’s back. Vega dives over Stratton. Stratton kicks Vega in the gut. Stratton hits The Cartwheel Alabama Slam for a two count. Stratton drags Vega to the corner. Vega denies The PME. Vega delivers The 619. Vega with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Stratton wisely exits the ring. Stratton buries her knee into the midsection of Vega. Stratton whips Vega into the barricade. Vega rocks Stratton with a forearm smash. Elektra Lopez talks smack to Vega. Vega tees off on Lopez. Stratton kicks Vega in the chest. Stratton drops Vega with The SpineBuster. Stratton connects with The PME to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton via Pinfall

– The OC confronts AJ Styles in the locker room. Karl Anderson says that AJ Styles forgot where he came from. Styles proceeds to slap Anderson in the face. Luke Gallows got in between both guys. Gallows tells Anderson to move on.

Damage CTRL Promo

Iyo Sky: Bayley, you like to pretend like our success is all because of you, but you are wrong. Damage CTRL may have started with your vision, but we made it what it was. We became champions because we are strong. Bayley, I’m not the same superstar you brought to SummerSlam a few years ago. You think you can choose me to face me at WrestleMania and win? It’s Iyo’s Era. And it will stay that way when I embarrass you on the grandest stage of them all.

Asuka: And Dakota, if you think you can turn on us with no consequences, then you’re just as stupid as Bayley.

Kairi Sane: You better sleep with one eye open because we are coming for you.

Asuka: No one is ready for Damage CTRL.

Third Match: The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament vs. Javier Bernal & Beau Morris

Akam and Javier Bernal will start things off. Akam clotheslines Bernal. Akam with The Exploder Suplex. Akam tags in Rezar. Akam delivers a shot to Morris. Double Hip Toss to Morris. Rezar starts raining down hammerfists. Rezar tags in Akam. AOP hits The Super Collider. AOP connects with their NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Authors Of Pain via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Logan Paul. Tonight is his very first match on worldwide television. Logan says that everybody should go on social media and thank him, because he’s going to knockout The Miz. He plans on winning the Elimination Chamber and becoming a double champion at WrestleMania.

Fourth Match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Paul backs Miz into the turnbuckle. The referee calls for a clean break. Paul pokes Miz in the forehead. Miz kicks Paul in the gut. Miz applies a side headlock. Paul whips Miz across the ring. Miz drops Paul with a shoulder tackle. Paul drops down on the canvas. Paul leapfrogs over Miz. Miz with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Miz with a knife edge chop. Miz slams Paul’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paul reverses out of the irish whip from Miz. Miz launches Paul over the top rope. Paul rocks Miz with a forearm smash. Paul with The Flying Crossbody. Paul goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Miz gets his knees up in the air for a one count. Miz blocks a boot from Paul. Miz kicks the right hamstring of Paul. Miz dropkicks the right knee of Paul. Miz with a Soccer Kick. Miz with a Running Boot for a two count. Miz whips Paul across the ring. Paul uppercuts Miz. Paul with The Rolling Senton. Paul unloads a series of uppercuts. Paul with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count.

Chop Exchange. Miz ducks a clothesline from Paul. Miz with clubbing IT! Kicks. Miz hits The Awesome Clothesline. Miz buries his shoulder into the midsection of Paul. Paul decks Miz with a back elbow smash. Paul drives Miz back first into the steel ring post. Paul with a Springboard Clothesline. Paul lands The Frog Splash on the ring apron. Miz regains control of the match during the commercial break. Miz with a NeckBreaker. Miz blocks The One Lucky Punch. Miz is throwing haymakers at Paul. Miz with two clotheslines. Miz sends Paul sternum first into the turnbuckles. Miz drops Paul with The Hammerlock Flatliner for a two count. Paul denies The Skull Crushing Finale. Miz side steps Paul into the turnbuckles. Paul kicks Miz in the face. Miz sweeps out the legs of Paul.

Miz with The Draping CodeBreaker for a two count. Miz with a series of IT Kicks! Paul avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Miz kicks Paul in the face. Miz with a knee drop on the back of Paul’s right knee. Miz repeatedly kicks out the legs of Paul. Paul uses the ring skirt as a shield. Paul rakes the eyes of Miz. Paul nails Miz with The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Paul with a deep arm-drag. Paul goes for The Sunset Flip, but Miz counters with The Figure Four Leg Lock. Paul grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Paul wisely exits the ring. Paul drives Miz back first into the ring apron. Paul rolls Miz back into the ring. Paul’s buddy Jeff gives him the brass knuckles. Miz tees off on Paul. The referee tells Miz to put down the brass knuckles. Miz rolls Paul back into the ring. Miz rocks Paul with a forearm smash. Paul hyperextends the right leg of Miz. Paul connects with The One Lucky Punch. Paul plants Miz with The Inverted Skull Crushing Finale to pickup the victory.

Winner: Logan Paul via Pinfall

– Tiffany Stratton interrupted the business meeting Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker were having with Nick Aldis. Stratton proceeds to talk smack to Bianca BelAir and Liv Morgan. Aldis tells Stratton that now is not the time or place. It looks like Breakker signed his blue brand contract.

– Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at The Elimination Chamber.

Fifth Match: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre w/Isla Dawn In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fyre pulls Naomi down to the mat. Fyre with a sharp knee strike. Fyre slams Naomi’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Fyre is choking Naomi with her boot. Fyre puts her knee on the back of Naomi’s neck. Dawn attacks Naomi behind the referee’s back. Naomi with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Fyre. Naomi kicks Fyre in the ribs. Naomi with a Sliding Slap. Naomi poses for the crowd. Naomi with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi uses her feet to create separation. Naomi gets distracted by Dawn. Fyre attacks Naomi from behind. Naomi decks Fyre with a back elbow smash. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the steel ring steps. Fyre regains control of the match during the commercial break. Fyre applies a rear chin lock. Naomi with a JawBreaker.

Naomi with another back elbow smash. Naomi kicks Fyre in the face. Naomi side steps Fyre into the turnbuckles. Naomi clotheslines Fyre. Naomi with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Naomi dropkicks Fyre. Naomi pops back on her feet. Naomi drops Fyre with The Spinning Bulldog for a two count. Naomi with forearm shivers. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Naomi follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Naomi applies the full nelson lock. Fyre backs Naomi into the turnbuckles. Fyre blocks The Cazadora Bulldog. Fyre with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Naomi with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Dawn delivers another cheap shot from the outside. Fyre rolls Naomi over for a two count. Fyre goes for The Gory Bomb, but Naomi lands back on her feet. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike. Naomi blasts Dawn off the apron. Naomi connects with The Headscissors Bulldog. Naomi makes Fyre tap out to Feel The Glow.

Winner: Naomi via Submission

– Dakota Kai tells Bayley that she needs her help. Bayley understands where Dakota is coming from, but now is not time because she doesn’t know who she can trust at this point.

– Nick Aldis introduces Bron Breakker as his new major free agent signing.

The Rock & Roman Reigns Segment

