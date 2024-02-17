Shotzi breaks her silence on suffering an unfortunate injury.

The WWE star hurt her knee while competing at the NXT tapings this past Tuesday and while the exact extend of the injury is unknown it has since been confirmed that she will be out of action for some time. She has since taken to social media to issue a statement, where she admits that she is devastated that she will be missing out on an opportunity to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber.

I don’t have much to say right now other than I am devastated. It’s heartbreaking to be missing my Elimination Chamber opportunity tonight. But I just wanted to wish all the women competing good luck. I’ll open up more about how I’m feeling and my injury later.

Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Shotzi a speedy recovery. You can check out her post below.