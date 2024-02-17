Queen Aminata is officially All Elite.

The rising star has been winning audiences over with her weekly performances, and picked up a huge victory over Anna Jay on this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage. Company president Tony Khan took to social media immediately after the match and confirmed that Aminata was now an official member of the AEW roster.

Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it’s official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE! Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama!

