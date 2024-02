WWE returns on FOX tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match segment listing for tonight’s show.

– Chamber Qualifier: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Chamber Qualifier: Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina

– Javier Bernal & Beau Morris vs. Authors of Pain

– Chamber Qualifier: Miz vs. Logan Paul

– Chamber Qualifier: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

– Bloodline promo in ring

