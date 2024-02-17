WWE returns on FOX tonight.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released some additional news and notes for tonight’s show.

– WWE Speed was filmed before Smackdown with Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee

– Cameron Grimes vs. Odyssey Jones was set for WWE Speed.

– Charles Robinson Is set to ref the main event match

– WWE is also filming next week’s episode of Smackdown tonight.

– Isla Dawn, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering are set for tonight’s show

– AOP’s match is to be a squash

– All Chamber qualifiers are listed for two segments

– The Bloodline is set for two segments

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.