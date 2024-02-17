No DQ matches, 12-man tags, and more tonight on Rampage!

Anna Jay vs. Queen Aminata

The Von Erichs & Dustin Rhodes vs. HIT, Romero Cruz, & Shimbashi

No Disqualification: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Twelve-Man Tag: The Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Jeff Jarrett vs. The Bang Bang Scissor Gang

AEW Rampage 2/16/24

From the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard are on commentary and the wrestlers are already in the ring!

Match #1. No DQ: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Chop by Jeff. Chop by Sammy. Jeff attacks quickly and heads to the outside, looking for a ladder. Baseball slide by Sammy into the ladder, into Jeff. Jeff with a running clothesline off the apron to Sammy out of no where! Both guys are on the apron now as Jeff seemingly looks for a piledriver, but Sammy counters with a thrust kick and a diving double stomp off the top to the apron! Two count. Sammy then chokes Jeff with a neck brace he took from a fan, but Jeff returns by sending Sammy into the guardrail. Jeff sets up the stairs in front of the corner and goes old school in the corner! Jeff then throws a chair at Sammy’s face in the ring, and both guys fight to the top of the ladder. Twist of Fate off the ladder! One, two, no! Both guys fight to the outside now as Jeff sets up a table and a huge ladder. Jeff sets Sammy up on it, but Sammy catches him. Sammy takes Jeff back in the ring and hits him in the face with a chair, and then sets the chair up around Jeff’s neck before coming off the top with a twisting cutter! Sammy decides against the pin and sets Jeff up on the table at ringside, before climbing up the insanely high ladder at ringside. SENTON BY SAMMY! Sammy comes off the top with a Shooting Star Press and Jeff gets the knees up, but Sammy’s knee absolutely crushes Hardy’s face. Referee Paul Turner steps in and we get a medical break. The guy quickly go to the finish as Sammy wins with the GTH.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: ***1/4. If you love car crashes for the sake of car crashes, then this is right up your alley. Poor Jeff, though, because that looked brutal. Blood stains the ring and Jeff is currently being treated for a concussion and possible broken nose.

After the match, Don Callis is here and Powerhouse Hobbs hits the ring. Spinebuster and World’s Strongest Slam to Sammy!

Renee is in the back with Brian Cage and Prince Nana. Cage is tired of the people cheering for Hook and next week, he’s going to get his ass beat.

Moxley and Claudio had to teach the young guys in FTR a lesson.

Ruby Soho is with Renee, but here comes Saraya and Hayley. Saraya says she forgives Ruby, but Ruby says she isn’t sorry. Ruby says she’s a grown ass woman and what’s best for her, is space… especially from Saraya.

Match #2. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erich’s vs. Romero Crews, HITT, & Shimbashi

Dropkick by Ross and an arm drag to Shimbashi. Double back elbow by the Von Erichs and Dustin is back in. Shimbashi elbows Dustin and they isolate him in their corner. Crossrhodes to Shimbashi but the other guys break it up. Final Reckoning by Dustin as the Von Erichs take out the others with the claw.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

Rating: NR

Toni Storms makes an example out of Maria May, feigning the armbar, and then telling her good job.

Match #3. Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay

Arm twister by Anna and a little standing rump shaker. Head lock takeover by Aminata but she gets sent into the corner and Anna catches her with a backstabber for two. Snap suplex by Anna and another two count. Running back elbow in the corner and some body work by Anna before we hit a full commercial break. We’re back and Aminata drops Anna with a double chop and a snap suplex. Snap mare by Aminata and a running PK. Aminata with a leg trip and a running big boot to Jay. Arm clutch back heel kick and a flatliner by Jay gets two. Queenslayer by Jay but Aminata hits a jawbreaker. Jay goes for it again but Amianta rolls backwards and gets a two count. Both women are up and Aminata drops her with a huge headbutt. One, two, three!

Winner: Queen Aminata

Rating: **1/4. Queen Aminata gets her first win, and I think this could be the beginning of quite the career for her.

After the match, Anna Jay raises Aminata’s hand.

Renee is with Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Stokely Hathaway. Willow wants to know what the heck happened the other night on Dynamite. Statlander soothes it over and says that Stokely isn’t a cheater.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are in the back and Parker is working up the courage to ask her out, but Soho takes the initiative and asks Parker for a drink… next Wednesday.

Out of nowhere, we head to the ring and the match is starting. No entrances, the guys are already in the ring. Strange.

Match #4. Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Jeff Jarrett

Lethal and Uno work over Jay White. Colten gets the tag and dropkicks Uno. Caster in with a body slam. Brawl breaks out and BBSG stand tall, albeit briefly. Uno misses a charge in the corner but Reynolds is in and he puts the boots to Austin. Double drop toe hold and a double dropkick by Dark Order. Uno chokes Austin from the outside as the bad guys have cut the ring in half. Jarrett with the Fargo Strut and he’s now legal. Singh is in with some sledgehammers and headbutts to Austin in the corner. HUGE biel across the ring. Make that two. Reynolds in and he misses a charge so Austin gets the tag to Daddy Ass. Right hands and clotheslines clear the ring. Fameasser to Reynolds. Uno is here with a referee assisted neckbreaker. Kick combo by Bowens. Running boot and German by Silver. Back first by Caster. Double chokeslam by Singh but Gunn’s make the save. Lethal Injection by Lethal. Colt 45 by Colten. Stroke by Jarrett. Bladerunner by Jay White. Reynolds sends Daddy Ass into Jay White and gets a two count. Fameasser is countered but Reynolds walks into the 3:10 to Yuma from Austin and Daddy Ass.

Winner: Bang Bang Scissor Gang

Rating: **. I mean, what can you say about this really. Fifty guys in the ring and it’s just a mess, but it was entertaining towards the end…?

Final Thoughts: A pretty quick and average episode of Rampage tonight. However, there was a thread throughout the show, and that was Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, so it was nice to have a bit of direction. The Texas boys getting a win in their hometown was cool, and Sammy and Jeff did some wild stuff… but it felt like there was no reason for it. 6.5/10.