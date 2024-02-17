WWE returns on FOX next Friday night with a taped episode of SmackDown that will be shot this evening at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fightful Select has released the complete spoiler match and segment listing for the show, which will air on February 23, 2024.

– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric vignette

– Bloodline backstage

– Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen in a squash match

– Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

– Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain

– Bloodline Backstage

– Elimination Chamber package

– LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Jessika Carr is set to ref the main event

– Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, B-Fab, Scarlett and Lashley are set for the show

– B-Fab is continuing with Lashley’s group

– Every other match gets two segments

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.