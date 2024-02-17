Only one spot remains in the two Elimination Chamber matches.

At this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show on FOX, Logan Paul defeated The Miz and Kevin Owens beat Dominik Mysterio in the final two qualifying matches for the men’s bout.

The field for the Men’s Elimination Chamber is complete, and consists of Paul, Owens, as well as LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega and Naomi beat Alba Fyre to qualify.

The field for the Women’s Elimination Chamber features Stratton, Naomi, as well as Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. One spot still remains.

THE MEN'S #WWEChamber MATCH IS SET! ⛓️ SEE YA IN PERTH AUSTRALIA, BOYS! pic.twitter.com/qlClHdzhRQ — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2024