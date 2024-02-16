Legendary referee Earl Hebner gave his thoughts on the latest Vince McMahon allegations during a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. Here is what he had to say:

How allegations against Vince McMahon go all the way back to 1988:

The only thing I can say is, I hope justice is served. Between Vince and John, they are in a heap of trouble. I think Johnny is trying to jump ship on Vince now. They’re both in this thing together. Vince knows what he was doing, Johnny knew about what he was doing, or Johnny knew what he was doing. That’s all I can say. I can say more and really bury them, but I’m just going to wait and let justice be served. My next book, I’m going to bring everything to that. You’re thinking the next book is going to be a jury book. I’m going to let it all out,” he said. “[Allegations] go back as far as 88 (1988) because that’s when I worked there. The BS was going on then, and it’s still going on now, probably.

Whether Vince can get away with it this time:

He thought he was getting over, but he’s not getting over. No matter how much money he’s got. He’s been getting over, but now, he’s going over this time, but it ain’t what he’s been going over with. He’s going under.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)