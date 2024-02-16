WWE star LA Knight was a guest on this week’s edition of The Bump, where he was asked about his on-screen beef with AJ Styles. The former NXT Million Dollar Champion claims that Styles is in his rearview mirror and he’s no longer focused on the dramas that he brings.

I don’t have a damn thing to say to him, personally. We had our thing that led us into the Royal Rumble in the 4-Way. A lot of people would say that was my match and I’d agree. Bottom line is I should have come out champion there, but that’s alright. AJ has done this thing where since he came back, he whined and cried and complained. People are stepping over him, he’s a dead body, this, that, whatever. In all honesty, I wish he would have gotten that win last week because then, at least, he would have had one less thing to complain about. As far as I’m concerned, I wish him luck. Hopefully, he goes on and does some big things. For me, I’m looking forward to Elimination Chamber. Not looking in the rearview mirror at this point.

Knight will be competing alongside Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and two other opponents in the Elimination Chamber match, where the winner will challenge Seth Rollins for his world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40.

Check out the full edition of The Bump below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)