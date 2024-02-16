Rhea Ripley comments on a change that WWE made.

Mami won the WWE SmackDown women’s champion at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair, and has held the gold ever since. However, WWE has since rebranded the title to the WWE women’s world championship. During an interview with Fightful, Ripley gives her thoughts on that change.

I was excited because that’s a history making event. That’s something that everyone’s going to remember. When the Smackdown Women’s Championship got changed to the Women’s World Championship—it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. I think more people should read that because a lot of time people get this wrong when they announce me. Women’s World Champion. World. I’m the champion of all the women in the world. That’s the thing because mami’s always on top. So I’m on top of the world.

Ripley is set to defend her WWE women’s world championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber in Australia. If she wins, she will defend it next against the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup.