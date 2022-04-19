Pro-wrestling star and former NXT tag champion Biff Busick recently joined MuscleMan Malcolm for a talk about his run in WWE, one that Busick says he will always treasure. During the interview he also discusses his random pairing with Danny Burch, and how the two gelled very well together as a team. Highlights can be found below.

Says he will always treasure the time he had in WWE:

“I loved it. I’ve watched wrestling since I was three years old, one of my first memories ever was Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3. I always wanted to wrestle for WWE. It’s funny, when I first trained to be a wrestler, I didn’t even know that Independent wrestling existed. I just thought it was WWF and WCW. Then when I discovered Independent wrestling, it was cool, but the goal was always to get to WWE. When I got there, I don’t want to sound corny, but it was my dream come true. It was something I wanted to do my entire life and then I achieved it. To be there, it was awesome. To train at the Performance Center with guys like Norman Smiley, Matt Boom, Terry Taylor. There were so many great minds to learn from. It’s a time in my life that I will always hold dear in my heart. I learned so much stuff and I got to wrestle around the world. It was amazing. It’s a time I will always treasure.”

On teaming with Danny Burch and winning the NXT tag titles:

“That was a time where, me and Danny, they put us together as a team and I thought we made it work. Me and Danny didn’t really know each other beforehand, we weren’t really best friends or anything, we were just two bald guys that they threw together. We had one match in Chicago at NXT TakeOver and we weren’t really being used on TV a lot, so when we came out, the fans didn’t really react, and I don’t blame them at all, we were just two bald guys coming out with mean, ugly faces. At the end of the match, the crowd gave us a standing ovation and we earned their respect. That’s another moment that I will always remember fondly. Unfortunately, Danny had the injury with the shoulder, we got stripped of the titles, and now, we’re kind of going our separate ways as singles competitors. Danny is still kind of healing from us shoulder injury and I think, for now, we’re going to stick to doing singles. Never say never, we could reunite one day and bring the team back together. I wish Danny nothing but success in his singles run and hopefully we can bump into each other again one of these days.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)