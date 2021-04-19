Major League Wrestling is set to make a special announcement tonight.

We’ve noted how MLW Founder & CEO Court Bauer has recently teased an announcement from the company. In an update, Bauer has now confirmed that a “certain MLW announcement” will be made tonight.

As seen in the tweet below, Bauer linked to a YouTube video that is scheduled to premiere at 9pm ET.

It’s believed that MLW’s big announcement is related to some sort of TV deal. MLW’s flagship show, MLW Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday night on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The show also airs on DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.

It was reported back in January that MLW was working on their second TV series, and had been in talks with several networks. There was no official word on the title or the format of the new show, but the series was being shopped to English and Spanish language networks. The “MLW Rebellion” name had been rumored. It was also noted then that the new show would be separate from Fusion.

Stay tuned for more from MLW. You can see some of Bauer’s recent teaser tweets below:

For months many have asked about a certain @MLW announcement. Tonight's the night. https://t.co/MwTfFOBylG — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 19, 2021

SIGNED. 📑📺 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 8, 2021

Just waiting for the green light from… see! I almost spoiled it right here in this tweet! — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 3, 2021

April 2018 @MLW premiered on cable in the US with #MLWFusion. 3 years later MLW takes the next step in this exciting journey. 📺 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 30, 2021

I'm under a gag order at the moment. Once they allow me to share, trust me: you won't get me to shut up on this deal. 📺🤐 https://t.co/uNPFjyjeLt — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 26, 2021

Not this year. The company is super busy with… some other business. 😉📺 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 26, 2021

Meetings, meetings, and more meetings. Busy times but good times for @MLW… and yes, you'll know all about it soon! 📺🤫 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 22, 2021

You’ll be seeing @MLW somewhere soon on your TV. Where? When? Stay tuned. 🤐 https://t.co/6D1zXWlyum — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 20, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.