During an interview with Collider to promote his new film Monday, actor Sebastian Stan (Winter Solider in the MCU, I, Tonya) spoke about his desire to play Ric Flair in a biopic about the Nature Boy and longtime friend and enforcer, Arn Anderson. Stan says that he and friend Paul Walter Hauser could portray the duo, as they were both big WWF fans growing up.

That’s it, man. We got to do that Ric Flair and Anderson biopic. You know, by the way, did you ever… You have to have interviewed [Hauser] at some point, right? He’s so funny. I mean, he’s such a big wrestling fan, you know, and I was a big wrestling fan too growing up. Like, I love WWF and stuff. And we both have a kip-up. So, maybe Ric Flair. I’ll do it in a second if they let me. I mean, pretty soon, I’ll be eligible, I guess.

