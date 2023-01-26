Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including joining the promotion. AEW sent us the following highlights:

On his stare-down with actor Ken Jeong:

“Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had no idea that Chow from the Hangover was there… I was just stalking [Jungle Boy], and he went to the barricade, and I just thought it would be a random fan I thought I could taunt. I looked up and it was him. I was completely taken off guard.”

On his AEW: Dynamite debut:

“I hadn’t been on national television in many, many years, and I worked really hard to get back to where I’ve come from and to get back to where I am now.”

Snyopsis

Big Bill talks had an unexpected stare down with actor Ken Jeong (a.k.a. Mr. Chow from The Hangover) at AEW: Dynamite in Los Angeles. He shares that story along with his journey to AEW, including his first meetings with Tony Khan, MJF and Wardlow. He speaks to tagging with Lee Moriarty and working with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. Big Bill also candidly details his struggle with anxiety and depression, his path to sobriety, and the help he’s had to share his story. Plus, he recalls what it was like to return to wrestling during the pandemic, working a ladder match with the Hardy Boys, the advice that Chris Jericho gave him upon his return to wrestling, the five-second rule that keeps him going, and his recent engagement to Lexy Nair..

You can listen to the entire interview here.