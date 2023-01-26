NJPW has announced the cards for the next two NJPW TAMASHII events, which are scheduled for February 3 and February 4. Here are the lineups:

Coogee on 2/3

Robbie Eagles vs. Aaron Solo

Michael Richards vs. Ricky South

Andrew Villalobos vs. Lyrebird Luchi

Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare)

Richard Mulu & Matt Rogers vs. Mick Moretti & Adam Hoffman

Jake Taylor vs. Carter Deams

Nikolai Anton Bell & Jordan Allen Wright vs. The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)

Thornbury on 2/4

Caveman Ugg vs. Aaron Henare

Robbie Eagles vs. Kyle Fletcher

Slex vs. Aaron Solo

Lyrebird Luchi vs. Mitch Waterman