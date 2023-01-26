NJPW has announced the cards for the next two NJPW TAMASHII events, which are scheduled for February 3 and February 4. Here are the lineups:
Coogee on 2/3
Robbie Eagles vs. Aaron Solo
Michael Richards vs. Ricky South
Andrew Villalobos vs. Lyrebird Luchi
Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) vs. United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare)
Richard Mulu & Matt Rogers vs. Mick Moretti & Adam Hoffman
Jake Taylor vs. Carter Deams
Nikolai Anton Bell & Jordan Allen Wright vs. The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)
Thornbury on 2/4
Caveman Ugg vs. Aaron Henare
Robbie Eagles vs. Kyle Fletcher
Slex vs. Aaron Solo
Lyrebird Luchi vs. Mitch Waterman