Big Bill says he used to watch a lot of big men like the Undertaker and Kane, but in his opinion, no one does it better than Brock Lesnar.

The AEW star spoke about The Beast during his latest interview on Comedy Store Wrestling, where he reveals that the most important thing for him in the sport is to come off as realistic. He also discusses how much Lesnar influenced his career. Highlights from his chat can be found below.

Says more young talent need to study Brock Lesnar:

In terms of in-ring, I watched guys like (Kevin) Nash, Undertaker, Kane. A guy more people need to watch is Brock. Especially after he came back in 2012. All the young guys that I talked to in AEW, I tell them, the most important thing to me, this is just my opinion, the most important thing to me when you’re on camera is convincing the audience at home that you believe what you’re doing is real.

How Brock keeps things simple:

Brock does that. When you watch a Brock Lesnar match, how many moves does he do? Not many, but he walks around with such a menacing attitude and you believe, as a viewer, that he thinks it’s real. He’s trying to kill this motherfucker. Brock is a big influence, especially after 2012. Undertaker, Kevin Nash, there is a lot of other guys I’m missing, but those are the big ones.

