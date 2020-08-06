Big E On Speculation He’ll Break Up With The New Day: “Why Can’t We Do This With Real Brotherhood?”

WWE star Big E spoke about his upcoming singles-run on the latest episode of The Bump where the former multi-champion questioned why fans and analysts want him to break away from his New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Why can’t we do this as a trio and still remain a brotherhood and have singles success? Why can’t we do this in a different way? There are a lot of people who want to put us in a box. Like once you become a singles competitor, or once you become a World Champion you go down that avenue you have to behave in a certain way, you have to go out on your own, you have to stab people in the back — why can’t we do this with real brotherhood? Why can’t we do this with love for the other two? Why can’t we do this in a way that’s unique. I think that’s been the key to our success so far is not trying to step into footsteps and a trail that’s always been blazed.

You can listen to Big E’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)