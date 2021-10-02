During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Big E spoke on his desire to carry on Brodie Lee’s legacy. Here’s what he had to say:

I just wanted to continue to keep his memory alive that we continue to remember him. I think what helps when I’m sad or down about him, he was just so damn funny. I have so many memories and pictures and videos. There’s a lot to smile about with him and his beautiful and incredible family. Amanda and those two crazy boys are still here and still thriving. For me, I know Brodie was one of the first people to come up to Kofi and congratulate him when he won the title. I know he would have done the same for me. There are these footprints all throughout my life where Brodie’s big ass feet are just markers of him….there are so many times I want to pick up the phone to text him or share something with him. How incredible of a human being he was and so giving. He had this crass layer of pretending to be a dick, but deep down he had such a massive heart and was such an incredible dude. In that moment, I know he would have been there for me. He would have had an incredible word for me and would have given me a big hug. I miss him all the time. One of the things that helps me too is just seeing the outpouring of love. Nine months after his passing, so many people speak so highly of him, so many people still love him and wear his shirts. It’s cool to know that your friend wasn’t just good to you, that they had this incredible impact on so many people’s lives. It felt like the very least that I could and should do was just to mention him.