Big E made an appearance on After the Bell to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about how he would like to cash in his contract on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship after he won this year’s men’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

“It’s still very early man so I’ve still got to figure that stuff out,” Big E said. “There’s also this very natural story with Bobby [Lashley] and the stuff that he’s been doing with Kofi and Woods. That makes sense too. Who knows with Goldberg there, people love that nonsensical meaty men slapping meat. That’s the kind of cool thing, I look around and there are some already natural opportunities for me that just makes sense. Whether it’s Goldberg, whether it’s Bobby.

“Roman [Reigns] to me is just at the very top of our industry. If you want to make a statement, if you want to be remembered, if you want to be a legend, that’s the way to do it. Whoever takes that title off of Roman is going to be remembered because his run right now is an all time great run. I think he’s still cooking man.

“I’m excited too, I’m going to take a second to sit back and just be a fan and watch him and Cena because those two guys, the stuff they’re going to do in those promo segments. Just that jousting, a lot of times it’s stuff that will be subtle but those are two guys that don’t know how to be number two. They’re going to find ways to usurp the other and so all that stuff is just cool to see them go back and forth too. I’m going to take a second to sit back as a fan and watch to see who kind of finds a way to one up the other.”