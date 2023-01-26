Big Kon (fka Konnor in WWE) has signed a new multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

The contract was first reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch, but Impact just confirmed the news this evening. The terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

After The Ascension was released by WWE on December 8, 2019, ending Kon’s nine-year run with the company, he worked just a few indie shows before debut with Impact in February 2022, losing to Eddie Edwards and current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in two matches that were taped on January 21, 2022. He then returned at the November 19 tapings, defeating Sami Callihan. Kon worked the IPWF Throwback Throwdown III tapings on November 25, as Lord Humongous in the eight-man match, but he also joined The Design faction around that time.

Kon spoke with Keller about his time with Impact and credited Impact Producer Tommy Dreamer as someone who helped him get the job with Impact, as he did with WWE.

“I have known him my entire career, just about, and he was such a big part of my success,” Kon said of Dreamer.

Kon has been wrestling since 2001, but he said Impact has rejuvenated his career.

“Impact Wrestling has rejuvenated me. It helped me find that passion again,” he said.

Kon met his longtime partner thanks to the pro wrestling business, the former Krissy Vaine. They tied the knot in 2013, and welcomed their first child in 2018. He said the business has given him a lot, so he owes it back.

“It has given me so much. So, I feel like I owe it back to this profession that I love so much,” he said.

Kon is currently in The Design with Callihan, Angels, and Deaner, who is the leader.

