A big six-man match has been announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling as the road to Slammiversary continues.

This week’s Impact main event will see Violent By Design take on Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes.

Alexander is set to face #1 contender Eric Young at Slammiversary after Young won the Gauntlet For The Gold match last week. The Briscoes recently captured the Impact World Tag Team Titles from VBD, and successfully retained them in the rematch last Thursday.

Impact has not announced Slammiversary opponents for The Briscoes as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday's Impact. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

* Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X qualifier for Slammiversary

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh vs. W. Morrissey and Bhupinder Gujjar

* Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Violent By Design’s Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes

