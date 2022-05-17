Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III has been announced for WWE Hell In a Cell.

Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, but now their third bout will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.

Tonight’s RAW featured an in-ring segment where Rhodes issued the challenge to Rollins for Hell In a Cell. Rollins appeared on the big screen and after words between the two, the challenge was accepted. WWE then confirmed Rhodes vs. Rollins III for inside the Cell.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago.

Stay tuned for more on the Hell In a Cell card. Below are related shots from RAW:

"I'm never going to be the American Dream. … So why not embrace THE NIGHTMARE?!"#WWERaw @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/XmNNEmXTdt — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2022

