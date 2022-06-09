Top NJPW star Will Ospreay has arrived in AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured an in-ring segment where Trent Beretta came to the ring and said he was bummed out because it was National Best Friends Day, and his friends weren’t there. Beretta recalled how he and Rocky Romero challenged FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles a few weeks back on the Third Anniversary Dynamite, and came up short as the match ended in a draw due to interference by The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of NJPW, who attacked both teams and raised the titles in the air, but now he feels like they deserve another shot.

FTR then interrupted and Cash Wheeler agreed that the result of the recent title match didn’t sit well with he and Dax Harwood either, adding that they want to prove they are the best tag team in the world. Dax said if it was up to FTR, they would’ve proved it tonight, but Trent’s partner, Romero, is in Japan, and the problem he has shouldn’t be with FTR, it should be with Ospreay’s “bitch boys” from The United Empire.

The United Empire music then hit and out came the leader Ospreay, who is also the current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion and the current Warrior Wrestling Champion. Ospreay waved from the stage as fans went wild. United Empire members Aaron Henare and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) then hit the ring and attacked FTR and Trent, laying them out. Ospreay ended the segment by taking Trent out with his finisher, then standing tall with the rest of his group.

It will be interesting to see what match this leads to at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. Ospreay recently recovered from a kidney infection has not wrestled since defeating NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide at the NJPW Strong Collision taping on May 15.

Below is footage from tonight's segment on Dynamite:

.@trentylocks is kinda bummed out.. Hear what he has to say here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/K2Ao4uBnip — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

