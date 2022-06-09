The first challenger for the Interim AEW World Title has been confirmed.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened with a Battle Royal in the Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Series. Kyle O’Reilly won that battle, and then faced Jon Moxley in the main event. Moxley defeated O’Reilly, and will now advance to the title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26.

The title match at Forbidden Door will see Moxley face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12. The Forbidden main event will not be confirmed until June 12.

Tonight’s Battle Royal saw wrestlers enter in groups of 5. The groups went like this: Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, Tony Nese and Darby Allin; Jake Hager, Rey Fenix, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland; Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and John Silver; Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bobby Fish and O’Reilly. The joker entrant was Andrade El Idolo.

The match came down to Fenix, Yuta, Andrade and O’Reilly. Andrade ended up tossing Fenix out after a low blow, then O’Reilly and Andrade teamed up on Yuta. Andrade continued and charged but Yuta and O’Reilly tossed him out. O’Reilly and Yuta then brawled for a few minutes until O’Reilly tossed him out for the win.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the updated card:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Miro or Ethan Page vs. NJPW star TBD

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White or Kazuchika Okada (c)

For those who missed it, you can click here for details on the new AEW All-Atlantic Title.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Forbidden Door.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.