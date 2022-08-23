WWE has already announced a loaded line-up for next week’s RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, which will be the red brand go-home show for WWE Clash at The Castle.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to RAW next week for a homecoming appearance.

There is no word yet on what Angle will be doing at RAW, but WWE noted in their official website preview, “Looking for excitement in your Raw experience? How about an appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer who won an Olympic Gold Medal with a broken freakin’ neck! Multiple-time World Champion Kurt Angle returns to Raw! Don’t miss the excitement of the red brand, next Monday at 8/7 C on Raw on USA.”

This will be Angle’s first RAW appearance since the August 5, 2019 show in his hometown, which saw him serve as the special referee for Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre before he was attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Angle has appeared on WWE TV since then as he serve as the special referee for Timothy Thatcher’s WWE NXT Cage Fight win over Riddle on May 27, 2020, and he appeared in a backstage segment on the May 29, 2020 SmackDown. Since then Angle has provided pre-recorded video comments for names like John Cena and Rey Mysterio, among others.

Angle has not commented on next week’s RAW return but we will keep you updated.

The vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be decided on next week’s go-home RAW. You can find the latest breakdown of the brackets at this link. The finals will feature Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. another tag team that will be decided on this week’s SmackDown. Friday’s show will feature a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way (with Natalya and Deville, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Shotzi and Xia Li, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke) with the winners going on to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the same show. The winners of that match will advance to the finals at RAW against Kai and SKY.

Finally, WWE has announced a face-off between Riddle and Seth Rollins for next week’s RAW. The two Superstars opened this week’s RAW with a brawl to build to their match at Clash at The Castle.

The WWE Events website currently has Rollins, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair advertised for RAW. In addition to those names, the arena also has WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised. The arena has Rollins vs. Riddle listed as well, which will likely be the dark main event, if it happens at all.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s RAW from Pittsburgh:

* RAW go-home build for WWE Clash at The Castle

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns to his hometown

* Riddle and Seth Rollins will come face-to-face

* Finals of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY going against the winners of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way team on SmackDown. Friday’s SmackDown will feature Natalya and Deville vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. The Fatal 4 Way winner will face Rodriguez and Aliyah in the same show, and the winners of that match will advance to the finals on RAW against Kai and SKY

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on next week’s RAW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.