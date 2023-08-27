Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a standard tag team match for the first time ever.

WWE previously announced that Cena will be wrestling at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, in what will be his in-ring debut for that country. Before that, he will return to SmackDown next Friday night for the Payback go-home episode.

In an update, Sportskeeda now reports that Cena and Rollins will team up to face Imperium at Superstar Spectacle. The current match scheduled is Cena and Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is advertised to be at ringside for Imperium.

Cena and Rollins have worked almost 150 matches together since February 2013, and that goes for televised and non-televised, singles and multi-man bouts, but they have never teamed up for a standard tag match. Cena teamed with Rollins and the rest of The Shield in April & May 2014 for 8-man tag team match wins over The Wyatt Family at five non-televised live events. However, that was it until their last match on record together, which saw Cena, Rollins and Finn Balor defeat Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) on the January 7, 2019 RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Below is the current card:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

