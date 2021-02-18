On last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT it was announced that pro-wrestling legend and current manager to FTR Tully Blanchard would be returning to the ring to compete at the March 3rd edition of Dynamite, where he’ll be teaming with Harwood and Wheeler to face-off against the Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt, Luchasaurus) in a six-man tag match. The bout was set-up when Jurassic Express ran in on FTR’s attack on the Sydal brothers, which you can watch below.

This rivalry is far from over 😤 Catch FTR & Tully Blanchard vs Jurassic Express March 3 on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jSuQjIfNNl — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MARCH 3RD:

-Shaquille O’Neal/Jade Cargill versus Cody Rhodes/Red Velvet

-FTR/Tully Blanchard versus Jurassic Express