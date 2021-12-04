Brock Lesnar is scheduled to kick off tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, according to Fightful Select. Sami Zayn will be involved in that opening segment.

Zayn is then scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. Zayn became the new #1 contender by winning the Black Friday Battle Royal last week.

