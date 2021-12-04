Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature what is being billed as a takeover by The Diamond Mine of WWE NXT.

The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, will team up tonight to face Ikemen Jiro and Kushida of Jacket Time.

The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks now, with Jiro and Kushida teaming up with Odyssey Jones for a six-man tag team win over The Creed Brothers and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong on NXT a few weeks back.

Tonight’s 205 Live will also feature Ivy Nile in singles action.

The Pitbull of Diamond Mine will go up against Yulisa Leon, in a rematch from the November 23 NXT episode, which Nile won.

Newcomer Draco Anthony, who was featured in a “coming soon” vignette on NXT this week, will return to the 205 Live ring tonight, going up against Boa.

Anthony made his WWE in-ring debut on the November 12 edition of 205 Live, losing to Strong. Boa had been on a five-match winning streak until losing to Joe Gacy, who will challenge Strong for his title at Sunday’s NXT WarGames event, on the November 9 NXT show. Boa attacked Solo Sikoa on this week’s NXT show, right after Solo defeated the debuting Edris Enofe.

