The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest are your new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Balor and Priest defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Steel City Street Fight to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The match included interference from JD McDonagh, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

This is the first tag title reign for Balor and Priest together. Owens and Zayn began their first reign as undisputed champions by defeating The Usos during Night One of WrestleMania 39 on April 1. They held the straps for 153 recognized days.

You can click here for our detailed Payback report with your live feedback. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Steel City Street Fight title change at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

La Swanton Bomb de Kevin Owens a Dominik Mysterio sobre la mesa. HOLY SHIT. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/OtIchHXxXy — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

JD MCDONAGH SALVA A DAMIAN PRIEST DEL PIN. Cuando parecía todo hecho. Tremendo. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/UCbf8iI9rS — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Esta Powerbomb de Kevin Owens a JD McDonagh sobre la mesa de comentaristas. Le ha destruido. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/XKcJriVuhn — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Esta spear de Rhea Ripley a Kevin Owens en la barricada. Qué absoluta LOCURA de combate está siendo este. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/5WgZMEVQkf — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

EL JUDGMENT DAY SON LOS NUEVOS CAMPEONES INDISCUTIDOS POR PAREJAS #WWEPAYBACK pic.twitter.com/JWR3vuw7ML — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Amigas y amigos. El Judgment Day está en la cima de WWE. Cuatro campeones. Wow. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/6pUOeXRa7W — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

