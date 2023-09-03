2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has retained the WWE United States Title over Austin Theory.

Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event saw Mysterio defeat Theory to remain WWE United States Champion. The match ended with Mysterio getting the clean win.

Mysterio began his third reign as United States Champion by defeating Theory on the August 11 SmackDown. He has held the strap for 22 recognized days and counting.

You can click here for our detailed Payback report with your live feedback. Below are a few shots from tonight’s title defense at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

Eso de que Rey Mysterio y Austin Theory tengan publicidad durente su lucha de una especie de cereales como los que toma Riddle es un poco bizarro. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/GEJsSMMHBU — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Yo siempre he pensado que un día algún luchador la va a liar parda, se va a llevar toda la máscara con él sin querer y se le va a ver toda la cara a Rey Mysterio. Que no es un secreto, pero sería un shock xd #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/5AB9H0cux4 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

La verdad es que Rey Mysterio y Austin Theory no tienen mala química. No está siendo mal combate. #WWEPaybackpic.twitter.com/VSEsN21nRK — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

La frustración en la cara de Austin Theory. Ojalá le den una vuelta a su personaje. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/tZ71r6QT8r — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.