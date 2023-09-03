AEW has added a women’s trios match to tomorrow’s Zero Hour All Out pay-per-view.

The ROH Women’s Champion Athena will team with Mercedes Martinez and Diamante to battle Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, and Willow Nightingale.

AEW has also announced an Over-Budget Battle Royal for the show.

Two more matches announced for the Zero Hour: • Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue

The 2023 edition of AEW All Out takes place from the Unite Center in Chicago, Illinois. The latest card for the show can be found below.

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Strap Match:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

AEW Trios Title Match: ZERO HOUR

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass w/Dennis Rodman (c) Jeff Jarrett, Satnum Singh, Jay Lethal

ZERO HOUR

Athena, Mercedes Martinez, Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

ZERO HOUR

Over Budget Battle Royal