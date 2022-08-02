Ciampa is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw Ciampa defeat Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat, while AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali in another Triple Threat. Ciampa and AJ then faced off to determine the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title, and Ciampa got the win.

WWE then officially announced Ciampa vs. Lashley for next week’s RAW from Cleveland, and the title will be on the line.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the earlier backstage report on WWE planning a push for Ciampa on RAW. There’s no word yet on if that push will include a run with the WWE United States Title.

WWE has not announced any other matches for next week’s RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

