Kenny Omega is scheduled to undergo multiple surgeries and reportedly will not be defending his AAA Mega Title at TripleMania Regia II on Saturday, December 4 in Monterrey, Mexico.

As we’ve noted, Omega is scheduled to defend the title against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II event, but Omega underwent an evaluation for his various ailments and injuries this week, just days after dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday. Omega has been working hurt for a few years now, and planned to take time away from AEW to heal up, but wanted to see the Hangman storyline through.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Omega worked most of this year with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He’s also worked for months with an abdominal hernia, and knee issues. Omrga has also dealt with vertigo since 2018, which often caused the room to start spinning while he was wrestling.

Omega has been in great pain at times, and at other times the pain has been manageable, but he’s done constant rehab and weekly medical treatments to stay in the ring while champion. It was noted that at times Omega privately wondered if he’d done so much damage over the years that his time left int he business was limited.

Regarding the AAA Mega Title defense, AAA officials were reportedly told this past Wednesday that Omega would be undergoing surgery, and would not be able to work the match with Vikingo. AAA reportedly has an idea for a back-up plan, but at press time it was not finalized.

Omega is scheduled to undergo operations for his shoulder, knee and abdominal issues, and likely for a septum issue, using different specialists. The surgeries will not be that major, and it’s expected that he will be able to return to the ring around late February. AEW President Tony Khan has told Omega to take as much time off as he needs.

