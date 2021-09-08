Two big matches have been announced for next week’s live WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The NXT Women’s Title will be on the line as Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet.

After words between Monet and Gonzalez for the past few weeks, tonight’s show saw Robert Stone rush back from the office of NXT General Manager William Regal to inform Monet and Jessi Kamea that Regal has granted Monet a title shot for next week.

Monet tweeted about the title shot and wrote, “[dizzy symbol emoji] I WANT IT ALL!!!! Next week I face @RaquelWWE in match for @WWENXT women’s championship! I know what I have to do… [skull & bones emoji] #WERALOCA”

Next week’s NXT show will also feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Samoa Joe for a future title match. The participants are LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly.

As noted, next week’s show will be the return to live content for the NXT brand. This is also supposed to be the big revamp for NXT, as hyped in the teaser promo that aired on tonight’s NXT and the recent RAW and SmackDown episodes. You can see that teaser below.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT. Below is the current line-up, along with related shots from this week’s NXT, plus footage from Dexter’s bachelor party and Indi’s bachelorette party segments:

