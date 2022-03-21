Billy Corgan stopped by the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast earlier this week.

During it, the NWA President talked about his relationship with Natalya and the Hart family:

“I think I met Nattie Neidhart at a Hall of Fame induction that I was at. I don’t remember which one it was, but she was there and we became friends,” he shared.

“For whatever reason, we just met and became friends. I was sort of kind of adopted into the Hart family, and so I know many of the Hart family. It’s been a real pleasure to get to know them, obviously, arguably, the most legendary family in the history of wrestling, infamous and famous in terms of accomplishment going back, of course, to their grandfather Stu.”

“Nattie actually gave me a picture of her grandfather, Stu, that is in my home. So when I’m having a bad day with the NWA, I sometimes look at Stu and just say, ‘I don’t know how you did it.’ So he’s kind of up there keeping an eye on me and the NWA.”