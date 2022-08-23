NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald to promote this weekend’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view in St. Louis, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how certain talents didn’t want to work for his company because they don’t use theme songs for their weekly programming like Powerrr. Check out Corgan’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On who does the themes for the NWA:

“Mostly, we’ve used songs that already exist in my catalog. I love it and think it’s such a cool thing. We have a great person that does the music for the NWA, when it’s needed, Sheri Shaw, SStaria is her name.”

How some wrestlers didn’t want to work for NWA because they don’t use themes for their episodics:

“The thing is, we only use themes on pay-per-views. Powerrr and USA, we don’t use themes. It was very controversial. When we first did it, there were wrestlers that didn’t want to work for us because they weren’t given entrance themes. They were actually mad. I said, ‘Sorry, we’re just not doing entrance themes here. I don’t have time for it.’ It is what it is. It’s part of what makes Powerrr such a crazy, awkward, beautiful thing that it is.”

