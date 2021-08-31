During his interview with Busted Open Radio NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about Ric Flair’s appearance at the 73rd Anniversary pay per view, where Corgan told the Nature Boy that he could say whatever he wanted during his promo to the crowd. Highlights can be found below. (Thanks to Fightful for quotes)

How he told Ric Flair to say whatever he wanted at NWA 73:

Ric said, ‘What do you want me to say?’ I said, ‘Ric, you’re Ric Flair, you can say whatever you want.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah, talk about whatever you want. I trust you.’ He said, ‘I want to speak from my heart. I’ve been thinking about what I want to say and it teared me up, thinking about it.’ I said, ‘Do your thing.’ That’s it. That’s what we’re about. Ric Flair has earned the right to step through those ropes and say whatever the damn hell he wants.

Says Flair has earned the right to say whatever he wants due to his legend status:

I asked Ric, ‘Did you wrestle here?’ He said, ‘Many times. (I wrestled) Harley, Dusty, Blackjack.’ He rattled off twenty names and I was like ‘oh my God.’ Of course he can step in the ring and say whatever he wants. You don’t think he’s earned that? I do. I don’t care what anyone else thinks with their company. In my company, Ric Flair can say whatever the damn hell he wants.

You can hear Corgan’s quotes below.