During his interview with PWInsider, Bobby Fish spoke on the executive styles of both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. Here’s what he had to say:

I mean, both men are ubertalented when it comes to creativity in pro wrestling and in very different ways. And obviously, Triple H having been a former professional wrestler himself and it feels weird to say former because he’s still going to lace up the boots every once and again, but they’re both different, but very similar and a lot of common thread throughout. And I would say the one commonality that they both kind of reek of, it’s just passion for what they’re doing. I can remember having conversations with Triple H early when we got there and he was laying out kind of what he saw for what would end up being us, not just me because it would be along with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly obviously before Roddy was added and there was just a passion and an excitement that came off of Triple H for what he was doing. So you as a performer couldn’t help, but be kind of swept up in it yourself because at the end of the day he’s talking about what they’re going to do with you. And we all love this industry or we wouldn’t be here.

Tony, it’s been very similar. My time with Tony so far has been much briefer than my time with NXT, but so far I couldn’t ask for better. And he’s got that same sort of excitement as he’s putting stuff together or when you talk the industry just wrestling with him in general, you can’t help but get swept up in it. You can’t help but want to. I love feeling as if I want to perform well for myself, but also for someone else in that sort of, I don’t want to say hierarchy, but I grew up playing organized sports my whole life and there were certain coaches that I had that I just jived with them so well that I not only wanted to play well for myself, but I wanted to play well for them. And I feel something similar with Tony and felt that way with Hunter as well and guys like Shawn Michaels. And it just adds an extra layer to what we do that makes it that much more rewarding.