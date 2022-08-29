Bobby Fish was interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast this week to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star said he would go to war for Triple H after forming a working relationship with him in WWE NXT:

“I do remember the first time I was at NXT, he gave the post show talk to the group, I remember it was at Full Sail. He laid out some things and the vision and the way that he saw certain things, etc, etc. By the time he was done talking, I don’t know if it was, you know, 20 minutes or 30 minutes, but by the time he was done talking, I just remember thinking to myself, like as a pro wrestling fan, pro wrestling guy, pro wrestler, whatever you want to call it, if you could listen to that speech and not support this guy, like, lose my number. We can’t be friends because his way he saw the whole thing was just awesome. Number one, I’m a fan of the way he sees the business. But two, he really wants the business itself to thrive and to go on to have uncharted success. Then after being there with him for the better part of three or four years or whatever, and being the Undisputed Era, going through the WarGames and all that stuff, I would go to war for that man, hands down. If he tells me, ‘Listen, I need you to run through that wall’, I’m gonna try. If he tells me he thinks I can do it, like, alright. I will try.”