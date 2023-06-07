Bobby Fish looks back on his pairing with Kyle O’Reilly.

The duo, known as reDRagon, found success all around the wrestling industry, including capturing tag team title gold in NJPW, ROH, and NXT. Fish recently appeared on Tru Heel Heat’s SP3, where he detailed how the two got put together during their ROH days.

They (ROH) were trying to split him (Kyle O’Reilly) from Davey (Richards) and I could come in as the entity that was like, maybe influencing him now and turning him against Davey and so, we did that and then, you know, here we are jumping Davey who Davey was the top guy for them at that point.

Fish adds that ROH legend Delirious is responsible for putting them together, a move he is forever grateful for.

So we’re instantly getting some of that rub and then it also gave Hunter’s idea — it was Hunter’s idea to put us together, Delirious…Hunter really set us up for success. Delirious really set Kyle and I up for success so, for that, I will internally be grateful to the man.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)