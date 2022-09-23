Bobby Fish reportedly tried to get his former stablemates to leave AEW to return to WWE.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer’s Ryan Frederick notes that Fish was trying to get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to ask for their AEW releases, so that they could return to WWE.

Cole and O’Reilly reportedly told Fish no.

Fish left AEW at the end of August when his contract expired and it was not renewed. Cole and O’Reilly have several years left on their contracts, but they are both currently on the shelf with injuries. Cole has been out of in-ring action since Forbidden Door in late June, where he reportedly suffered a concussion. O’Reilly has been away from in-ring action since the June 8 Dynamite, and is expected to be out until next year some time after recently undergoing neck surgery.

Cole, O’Reilly and Fish had a successful run as The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT. They then had a stint as The Undisputed Elite in AEW.

Fish was released by WWE on August 6, 2021, along with other budget cuts, and he then debuted for AEW on October 6 of last year. Fish reunited with Cole last November, and O’Reilly last December following their WWE departures and AEW debuts. The group last appeared on AEW TV during the August 3 edition of Dynamite, where they turned on The Young Bucks to seemingly start a new feud, but they have not been seen since then.

Fish, who turns 46 next month, is currently taking indie bookings for matches and seminars, but there’s no word yet on if WWE is interested in bringing him back.

