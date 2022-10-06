Veteran pro wrestler Bobby Fish is set to make his pro boxing debut.

The Global Titans Fight Series has announced that Fish will fight Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of the big Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deiji Olatunji event on Sunday, November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

“@thebobbyfish makes the transition and bold leap from pro wrestling to boxing, debuting against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh,” GTFS wrote on Twitter today.

Fish is making his boxing debut, while Prempeh has a professional record of 2 wins and 3 losses.

Fish, who turns 46 later this month, has wrestled since 2002. He made his kickboxing debut back on January 29, 2010, defeating Justin Pierpoint by TKO at the Cage Wars event in his hometown of Albany, NY. He noted on his Undisputed podcast last month how he wanted AEW President Tony Khan to book him in a kickboxing fight while he was with the company.

“Since May, I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me, no less than five times, to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight,” Fish said. “It was actually something that I talked with other people in the company about but I could never nail Tony down. In Tony’s defense, he’s a busy man, especially on TV days. It is what it is but I wanted permission to do a fight and I couldn’t get there with Tony.”

Fish’s one-year AEW contract expired on August 31. He debuted with Impact Wrestling at Victory Road last month, and is set to compete in the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory on October 7 in his hometown. Fish will also work the Impact TV tapings the next night, but at last word he had not signed a contract with Impact.

