WWE has released a new roundtable discussion video featuring top superstars Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, where the three former world champions break down what it is like to be a top black talent for WWE.
Lashley promoted the video on his Twitter writing, “This one is special. Watch the link below to celebrate #BHM with @WWEBigE, @TrueKofi, @ByronSaxton and I, as your @WWE Champions of the Modern Era!”
Kingston added his own promotion on Twitter writing, “This was such a joy to shoot!”
Check out the video, as well as Lashley and Kingston’s tweets, below.
This one is special. Watch the link below to celebrate #BHM with @WWEBigE, @TrueKofi, @ByronSaxton and I, as your @WWE Champions of the Modern Era! 👊🏾https://t.co/jPJYOHnqyc pic.twitter.com/hcKId9BGs7
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 25, 2022
This was such a joy to shoot! ✊🏾 https://t.co/DCF9dg2QJl
— 🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) February 25, 2022