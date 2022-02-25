WWE has released a new roundtable discussion video featuring top superstars Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, where the three former world champions break down what it is like to be a top black talent for WWE.

Lashley promoted the video on his Twitter writing, “This one is special. Watch the link below to celebrate #BHM with @WWEBigE, @TrueKofi, @ByronSaxton and I, as your @WWE Champions of the Modern Era!”

Kingston added his own promotion on Twitter writing, “This was such a joy to shoot!”

Check out the video, as well as Lashley and Kingston’s tweets, below.