WWE superstar and current United States champion Bobby Lashley recently sat down with The Tennessean for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how the Almighty One feels more connected with the crowds than ever before. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he feels more connected to the crowd than ever:

“I’m big on understanding and engaging with the crowd deeper than ever these days. Whether they love or hate me, they paid their money to come to the show, so they’re why I’m there. So I’m all about keeping an eye on what they’re wanting and needing to see from me in the ring.”

Says his success and the fans acknowledging that success means everything:

“The crowd enjoys whatever I happen to be doing now, these days. Whether winning the world title or having a match that gets a standing ovation, I deliver performances that my colleagues and the fans love seeing. Everyone believes I’m deserving of the success I’m achieving. That means everything to me.”