WWE champion Bobby Lashley recently joined the Les Anti-Pods de la Lute show to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how was finally able to reach the main event level in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says WWE still thought he needed to improve upon a few things before reaching that next level:

When I came back, there was some things the WWE still thought that maybe I needed to improve on and I think that some of those things were just relaxing and having fun with it. You know ultimately, the crowd knows what’s going on. If you’re going out there and you’re not having a good time, the crowd knows. If you’re going out there with a lot of confidence, the crowd knows. So for me, it was going out and having a good time and having an extreme amount of confidence and over the last couple of years, I felt like I’ve built that because first you gotta get to that point of humility, when you can take anything and that’s a big thing for some guys to do. Some guys walk away when they get put in that less-than light or light that they don’t think is them, making them look cool and everything like that. That’s not where I was.

How he leaned in and started having more fun:

I was one of those guys when I came back, I was like, ‘You know, this is entertainment. This is a fight, this is everything rolled into one so I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there.’ In acting, in theatre, in fighting, you get those ups and downs so if you can’t take the downs, you’ll never get to the ups.

