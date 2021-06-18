Bobby Lashley has been making the media rounds to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where he will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.
While speaking with SportsKeeda, Bobby Lashley was asked why he thinks Brock Lesnar hasn’t accepted a match against him.
“I don’t know that answer…I really don’t,” Bobby Lashley said. “I haven’t said no. I’ve always — as you can tell, I can only stay ready for so long, but I don’t know. Maybe it’s not something that’s as important to him. Maybe, I don’t know. Maybe he’s already accomplished everything that he’s wanted to accomplish. Maybe it’s a lose-lose situation for him. I don’t know what his reasoning is.”
Lashley then pitched an MMA fight with Lesnar.
“I’m sure he’s heard of it. So in his eyes or in his mind, he’s probably already said yes or no. And I don’t know if anybody else can kind of swayed him to say yes. So, I really don’t know. I’ll just take it as maybe I just demolish the rest of the roster, and then we just throw a bunch of cash at him and tell him I’ll throw my salary out there, and we’ll meet in a cage, and whoever wins; wins it all.”