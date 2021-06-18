Bobby Lashley has been making the media rounds to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event where he will defend the title against Drew McIntyre.

While speaking with SportsKeeda, Bobby Lashley was asked why he thinks Brock Lesnar hasn’t accepted a match against him.

“I don’t know that answer…I really don’t,” Bobby Lashley said. “I haven’t said no. I’ve always — as you can tell, I can only stay ready for so long, but I don’t know. Maybe it’s not something that’s as important to him. Maybe, I don’t know. Maybe he’s already accomplished everything that he’s wanted to accomplish. Maybe it’s a lose-lose situation for him. I don’t know what his reasoning is.”

Lashley then pitched an MMA fight with Lesnar.