WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Bobby Lashley recently joined Alex McCarthy on Mail Sport for an in-depth conversation about his interest in fighting in a boxing match following his brief run in MMA. Check out what the Almighty One had to say about a boxing bout in the highlights below.

Says he’s been talking about doing another fight for a while:

So I’ve been talking about it for a while now. At some point in time in your career, you got to stop fighting. But I still have so much fight left in me. But that time is ticking too, where I’m gonna say, ‘All right, get that out of your mind.’ I’ve been offered a bare knuckles fight against a football player. I talked about a couple boxing matches that I’d be interested in doing. MMA is still in the horizon also. But for me to have another fight, I hope, I’m crossing my fingers, I’d like to do some…I personally think boxing is the way to go right now.

Wants to do boxing:

There’s a lot of buzz with boxing. Am I fighting Tyson Fury? I don’t think so. That’s not where I wanna go. But I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone. I mean, I don’t have the time to train for a Tyson Fury. But I train all the time anyway, so I can probably fight somebody that has and boxing experience that still want to do it, such as myself,

Check out his full comments below.

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley revealed to @AlexMcCarthy88 , that his eyes are set on a crossover fight after seeing the success of athletes such as Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/sRYXBWPxsI — Mail Sport (@MailSport) October 30, 2023

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)